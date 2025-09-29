Aaron Boone's Message About Alex Cora, Red Sox
After a wild 2025 Major League Baseball regular season that featured plenty of ups and down, the Boston Red Sox are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and it's only right that they are facing off against their biggest rival: the New York Yankees.
The series will begin on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium with Garrett Crochet getting the ball for Boston while Max Fried is expected to pitch for New York. The Yankees have seen Crcohet this year and the Red Sox have faced Fried. These two sides know each other well, obviously. Now, only one will advance to the American League Division Series to take on the Toronto Blue Jays.
On Monday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about the Red Sox and manager Alex Cora and had nothing but positive things to say.
The Yankees manager spoke about Alex Cora
"A good one," Boone said about Cora as a manager. "I think he's really good. I think they play the game within the game well. I think he's a really good leader. I think his team, kind of, embodies who he is. I think he does a really good job of setting and defining the culture over there. Obviously, they've gone through a couple of tough years but, he's always been the clear leader of that group. You started to see it start to come together last year I felt like, and now, obviously after a little bit of an uneven start, they've really become a really good team. One of the best teams in the league the second half of the year.
"I think a lot of people saw it coming, too. Contrary to what -- I think he's played the little engine that could over there, a little bit -- I think a lot of people knew the Red Sox were coming this year, but I think he's one of the game's really good ones."
The Red Sox finished the 2025 regular season with an 89-73 record, five games behind the 94-68 Yankees. Now, Boston will have its shot to knock out its rival in the Wild Card round.
