Aroldis Chapman Stunner? Red Sox Plans Addressed By Insider
The Boston Red Sox are fortunate to have one of the top closers in recent memory taking the mound for the organization.
Boston signed Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal this past offseason and it looks like a steal. Chapman has appeared in 41 games for Boston and has an eye-popping 1.18 ERA and 17 saves over that span. There really isn't much more a club could ask out of a guy. Chapman is 37 years old but he is still among the game's elite and that's why he has been brought up with the trade deadline coming up.
Any team would be lucky to have him, but Boston has him and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said it would be a "surprise" if the club let him go.
"Aroldis Chapman and Reid Detmers are overqualified for this job description (standout lefties), and it would probably be a surprise if either were dealt this month," Rosenthal said.
If Boston was to move Chapman, it would be hard to make the argument that the club is truly trying to contend this year. Chapman will be a free agent after the season and instead looks like someone the club should try to keep around for at least one more year rather than making a deal. Boston lost its first game of the second half of the season on Friday, but this team can do some damage in the American League and having Chapman helps.
There's not too much time left until the trade deadline, but don't be shocked if Chapman sticks around.