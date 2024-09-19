Beloved Red Sox Pitcher Predicted To Leave Boston In Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox will have to go back to the drawing board in the very near future.
There are just a few weeks to go in the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season. Boston still is fighting for an American League Wild Card spot, but math isn't on the team's side. The Red Sox have just 10 games left this season and are four games out of a playoff spot.
Boston still has a remote chance, but time isn't on its side. It's looking like the Red Sox are going to miss the playoffs for the second straight season and will have to make some tough decisions this winter. Boston will have to decide who to sign in free agency and also who to let go.
Because of this, FanSided's Cody Williams predicted that starting pitcher Nick Pivetta won't be back in 2025.
"On the whole, the numbers from veteran Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta don't look all that bad, sitting with a 4.37 ERA and 1.13 WHIP on the season at 31 years old — though the 5-11 record he's posted certainly leaves a lot to be desired," Williams said. "However, any Red Sox fan can tell you that's not nearly indicative of the true Pivetta experience whenever he pitches. Yes, he can undoubtedly give you eight shutout innings on any given night.
"He is also equally as likely to get run off of the mound before the end of the second inning as well. Even worse, that hot-and-cold nature doesn't just go game-to-game but also inning-to-inning. How many times have fans watched three or so elite innings only to then see him give up two bombs to the next two batters he sees? Boston undeniably found something of a foundation for their pitching staff this season with Houck, Brayan Bello, and even guys like Kutter Crawford, even if they were inconsistent in their own right. Pivetta, meanwhile, didn't change at all and, at 31 years old, seems unlikely to at this point."
Boston will have to make a decision about Pivetta, but it doesn't seem like he will be back.
