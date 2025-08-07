Boston Impact: Why Roman Anthony Signed Red Sox Extension Now
If you are a Boston sports fan in general, you likely woke up excited on Thursday. Or, at the very least optimistic.
Boston sports have been in a golden age over the last 25 years. The Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins, and the New England Patriots all have won championships. The only team of these four that hasn't multiple championships since 2000 is the Bruins. Overall, there has been consistent greatness among Boston-based sports team.
With all of the winning, comes higher expectations. The Red Sox haven't won the World Series since 2018. The Patriots haven't won the Super Bowl since Tom Brady left. The Bruins haven't won a title since 2011. The Celtics are the most recent champion in 2024.
Some look at the last few years as a tough time, but it still is better than most cities out there. Plus, there's a real argument that Boston has pieces to get back to championship-level play. The Patriots have their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, an exciting new head coach in Mike Vrabel, and pieces all around. The Celtics have some injuries right now, but a core centered around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown already has proven that it can win a championship. The Red Sox are just scratching the surface of that they can be and they committed to the core on Wednesday by signing Roman Anthony to an eight-year, $130 million deal through just 47 games.
There's something different about winning in Boston and Anthony acknowledged that.
Roman Anthony speaks out following Red Sox surprise blockbuster extension
Anthony opened up about how winning in Boston specifically was a reason he wanted to stick around for the long haul.
"Winning in Boston is different, and I haven't won anything yet, but for me over these last two months, the baseball we're playing, the fans and the way they show up every night, it's amazing," Anthony said. "It's a place like no other. And, for me, it was simple: I just wanted to be here, I just wanted to play baseball in Boston for a long time."
Anthony is a rookie so Boston had him under team control for years anyway, but this deal did get him under contract for longer, but also showed the Red Sox's commitment to this core. There have been questions for years about the Red Sox's front office. After being quiet for a while, Boston finally is starting to look like the team of old.