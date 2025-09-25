Boston Red Sox Get Positive Dustin May News
The Boston Red Sox have been dealing with some injuries left and right pitching-wise but the organization got a positive update involving Dustin May.
May hasn't appeared in a game for the Red Sox since September 3rd. He was placed on the Injured list due to "right elbow neuritis," as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"May’s injury was described as 'right elbow neuritis' by the team; a source said May’s injury is not expected to be a serious one. He could return by the end of the season." Cotillo said on Sept. 9th.
May was acquired by the Red Sox ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline and appeared in six games for Boston, including five starts, before he was placed on the Injured List. While this is the case, MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared a positive update about him on Thursday and noted that he will be throwing a bullpen on Friday.
"Dustin May will throw another live BP tomorrow," Smith said.
With the regular season winding down, the Red Sox could use as much viable veteran pitching depth as possible. Boston is knocking on the doorstep of a playoff spot. Having a guy like May as a depth piece would be important. He wasn't thriving in Boston with a 5.40 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, but he has a career 3.86 ERA in 71 total regular season big league appearances. He also has a 3.86 ERA -- weird, but true -- in the postseason. May has pitched in nine postseason games, mainly out of the bullpen, and has a 3.86 ERA to show for it to go along with a 14-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 14 innings pitched.
May's initial experience in Boston hasn't gone well, but the Red Sox acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers this summer for a reason. Boston saw something in May and it sounds like it could have a chance to get him back in the near future.
