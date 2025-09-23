Braves Cut Ties With Ex-Red Sox Prospect From Nick Pivetta Trade
Remember the Nick Pivetta trade the Boston Red Sox made back in 2020?
Pivetta, who was a fixture of the rotation in Boston for 4 1/2 seasons before moving on to the San Diego Padres this past winter, was one of four players involved in a trade between the Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies during the oddball COVID season.
Boston sent two big-league bullpen pieces, Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree, to the Phillies, who were hoping to make a playoff push. In general, the deal was a win for the Red Sox thanks to all the innings Pivetta gave them, but Boston also acquired another right-hander who was a lot less productive.
Unfortunately for Connor Seabold, that trend has only continued since departing Boston.
Braves DFA ex-Red Sox hurler Connor Seabold
On Monday, Seabold was designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves, marking the fourth time in his career an organization has shown him the door. The 29-year-old had been claimed by the Braves off waivers only two months prior.
Seabold spent much of his time with the Braves organization in the minors, but he did toss 3 2/3 major league innings, allowing four runs on five hits. He was let go in a wave of five roster moves that included the return of two-time World Series champion Charlie Morton to Atlanta.
The Braves also DFA'd Carson Ragsdale, while claiming righty Joel Payamps off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers and optioning Jhancarlos Lara to Triple-A.
In Boston, Seabold pitched a total of six innings across two seasons before he was DFA'd and subsequently traded to the Colorado Rockies in 2023. That season, he tallied 87 1/3 innings for the Rockies to the tune of a 7.52 ERA, but he did hold the Red Sox to one earned run in six innings at Fenway Park in what had to be a personal highlight.
Once a third-round pick by the Phillies in 2017, Seabold may face long odds to make a return to a major league pitching staff on a full-time basis.
