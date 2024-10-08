Could Red Sox Rookie Standout Be Traded To Clear Space For Superstar Prospect?
The Boston Red Sox won't have any option but to be active this winter. Their current roster crunch demands it.
Not only are the Red Sox overloaded with left-handed bats, but they also have a wave of top prospects approaching the majors, many of whom also bat lefty. Though it's great to have depth of talent, the Red Sox appear to be oversaturated in one specific area.
Outfield was a strength of the 2024 Red Sox, but that outfield could reach new heights in years to come. A major reason for optimism is the development of budding superstar Roman Anthony, who dominated the minor leagues at the age of 20 and appears nearly ready for his big-league debut.
Anthony was ranked as the number-one prospect by Baseball America to end the season, having dominated both Double-A and Triple-A in just his second full season of professional baseball. But how will the Red Sox make room for him with most of their 2024 outfield slated to return?
One insider seems to suggest that a talented 2024 rookie could be on the move. Ian Browne of MLB.com said Monday that right fielder Wilyer Abreu, who will likely finish top-five in American League Rookie of the Year voting, could be impacted by Anthony's arrival.
"The left-handed hitter with a sweet swing had a .982 OPS in 131 at-bats following his promotion to Triple-A Worcester," Browne said of Anthony. "Does he still have anything to prove at that level? If Anthony breaks camp with the Red Sox, how will that impact the rest of the outfield, including left-handed-hitting Wilyer Abreu? There are a lot of moving parts Breslow has to consider in the coming weeks."
Abreu, 25, had a .781 OPS/114 OPS+ this season, while piling up seven outs above average in right field, tying him for the lead among all players at the position. He may not be a superstar in the making, but he's undeniably a very productive all-around ballplayer.
There is little question that Anthony, who might be the second-best player in the world born in 2004 right now behind Jackson Chourio, has more long-term potential than Abreu. But does that necessitate moving Abreu right away? Can the two possibly coexist?
The answer would be a more likely "Yes" if the Red Sox were to let Tyler O'Neill walk in free agency. That would leave four primary outfielders in Abreu, Anthony, Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela, with Rob Refsnyder as the backup/platoon option.
