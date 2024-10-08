Insider Links Red Sox To Superstar Seeking $200 Million: 'Would Fit In Nicely'
It's the question on everyone's mind heading into the winter: Will the Boston Red Sox add a big right-handed bat?
Among the many flaws with the 81-81 Red Sox in 2024 was the lineup imbalance. Boston excelled against right-handed starters, but when lefties took the hill, the Sox simply didn't have the righty mashers to counteract them.
As serious as the issue was this year, next year could be shaping up to be worse. Most of the Red Sox's top prospects angling for promotion bat lefty, while the team's leading home run hitter from the past season, righty Tyler O'Neill, is getting set to hit free agency.
The Red Sox may pursue O'Neill, who mashed 31 dingers with a 132 OPS+ this season, but whether or not they will be the high bidder remains to be seen. Either way, though, one insider believes one of the Red Sox's longtime American League rivals could be a fit for Fenway Park.
On Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com named longtime Houston Astros star Alex Bregman as one of the best fits for the Red Sox among the right-handed bats in free agency, alongside fellow stars Willy Adames and Teoscar Hernández.
"If O’Neill leaves, look for the Red Sox to go after two right-handed bats. If he stays, they’ll look to add one," Browne said. Alex Bregman, Willy Adames and Teoscar Hernández are players who would fit in nicely."
Bregman, 30, is one of the most decorated free agents imaginable. He's a two-time All-Star, a two-time World Series champion, and a former Silver Slugger at third base. Sure, Rafael Devers plays third base for Boston now, but that gives Boston an excuse to kick Devers to designated hitter.
The real holdup is the contract Bregman is seemingly hoping to land. Multiple reports have confirmed that the lifetime Astros slugger is seeking a deal of at least $200 million, with superagent Scott Boras representing him.
Bregman's swing could be a perfect fit for Fenway Park, but $200 million for a hitter coming off a .768 OPS is a risky proposition. It seems certain that Red Sox fans would have an open mind to the signing, though, if it meant a return to spending big in free agency.
