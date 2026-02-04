Red Sox Mock Trade: Godfather Ketel Marte Offer to Try to Change D-Backs' Mind

It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox have a hole in the infield. It has been talked about for weeks at this point and the topic isn't going away anytime soon, unless the club brings in one more infielder.

If you look at this roster, Boston looks good. The rotation is elite, the club boasts arguably the best outfield in the game, the club has intriguing infielders in Willson Contreras, Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer, and the bullpen is good on paper. But the loss of Alex Bregman is still hanging over the organization's head.

If the Red Sox enter the 2026 season with a surplus of outfielders to the point where someone like Masataka Yoshida can't get into the lineup, but a platoon of David Hamilton/Romy González at second base, it will take away from the good things the club did this offseason. There aren't many options at this point and unfortunately, the player who would be the best fit, seemingly isn't available. Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte would be the perfect solution. He's a right-handed bat, has 30-plus homer pop, has a long-term deal and is solid enough defensively. Plus, he was on the trade block. But it is important to note that the Diamondbacks did take him off. The Red Sox missed the opportunity, but that doesn't mean that the club shouldn't call and put together a massive offer and see what happens.

Let's try our hand at a mock trade the Diamondbacks couldn't refuse:

Boston should place a call

Sep 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) looks skyward after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Red Sox Receive: INF Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Receive: OF Jarren Duran (or) Wilyer Abreu, LHP Connelly Early (No. 4 prospect), INF Franklin Arias (No. 1 prospect), OF Nelly Taylor (No. 14 prospect) and RHP Kutter Crawford.

Explanation

The Diamondbacks have made it clear they aren't trading Marte. The only way to even get the conversation started would have to be an overpay. So, in this mock trade, the Red Sox offer either Duran or Abreu. Whoever the Diamondbacks would prefer. They would get an All-Star outfielder who can do a bit of everything, or a two-time Gold Glove Award winner with 25-plus homer pop with years of control.

The Diamondbacks would land two elite prospects in Early and Arias. Early made the jump to the big leagues in 2025 and projects out to be at least a mid-rotation starter. Arias is Boston's No. 1 prospect and is just 20 years old. To sweeten the pot, you throw in another starter with big upside in Crawford and make the Diamondbacks say no.

