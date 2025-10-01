Craziest Stat From Garrett Crochet's Red Sox-Yankees Masterpiece
The Boston Red Sox got a legendary performance from Garrett Crochet on Tuesday night. That's a big statement, but it's the truth.
Boston opened its playoff run with a Game 1 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Boton turned to its ace to give it a fast start against New York. Crochet was even better than advertised and gave the club everything that he had.
Crochet allowed just one run across 7 2/3 innings of work while striking out 11. What's crazier is the fact that although some teams tend to pull pitchers early in the playoffs, Boston relied on its ace. He threw 117 pitches. That in itself is pretty wild, but the craziest stat about Crochet's day arguably is the fact that he tied his season-high for fastest pitch of 2025 with a 100.2 miles per hour fastball with pitch No. 117, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The Boston Red Sox have a gamer in Garrett Crochet
"The 117th and final pitch of Garrett Crochet's night went 100.2 mph, tied for his fastest of the season. He finished with 11 strikeouts, didn't walk anyone and exits with a 2-1 lead for the Red Sox. The first playoff start of Crochet's career was brilliant," Passan said.
What a night for the young lefty. The Red Sox made it clear last offseason that they were going to be aggressive and specifically had pitching in mind. The Red Sox tried to get Max Fried -- who pitched for the Yankees on Tuesday night. New York won the sweepstakes for Fried and instead the Red Sox pivoted to Crochet and sent four prospects to the Chicago White Sox for him. Boston clearly loves the big lefty and handed him a long-term contract extension as well. This is just Crochet's first playoff start for the Red Sox, but it was a good one. If things continue in the direction that they have for Boston this year, maybe there could be more where that came from for him this year.
Boston is starting to look like the contender of old and Crochet is leading this rotation well.
