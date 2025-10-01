Inside The Red Sox

Craziest Stat From Garrett Crochet's Red Sox-Yankees Masterpiece

Garrett Croceht is a certified superstar...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox got a legendary performance from Garrett Crochet on Tuesday night. That's a big statement, but it's the truth.

Boston opened its playoff run with a Game 1 win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Boton turned to its ace to give it a fast start against New York. Crochet was even better than advertised and gave the club everything that he had.

Crochet allowed just one run across 7 2/3 innings of work while striking out 11. What's crazier is the fact that although some teams tend to pull pitchers early in the playoffs, Boston relied on its ace. He threw 117 pitches. That in itself is pretty wild, but the craziest stat about Crochet's day arguably is the fact that he tied his season-high for fastest pitch of 2025 with a 100.2 miles per hour fastball with pitch No. 117, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Boston Red Sox have a gamer in Garrett Crochet

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet
Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) reacts during the seventh inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"The 117th and final pitch of Garrett Crochet's night went 100.2 mph, tied for his fastest of the season. He finished with 11 strikeouts, didn't walk anyone and exits with a 2-1 lead for the Red Sox. The first playoff start of Crochet's career was brilliant," Passan said.

What a night for the young lefty. The Red Sox made it clear last offseason that they were going to be aggressive and specifically had pitching in mind. The Red Sox tried to get Max Fried -- who pitched for the Yankees on Tuesday night. New York won the sweepstakes for Fried and instead the Red Sox pivoted to Crochet and sent four prospects to the Chicago White Sox for him. Boston clearly loves the big lefty and handed him a long-term contract extension as well. This is just Crochet's first playoff start for the Red Sox, but it was a good one. If things continue in the direction that they have for Boston this year, maybe there could be more where that came from for him this year.

Boston is starting to look like the contender of old and Crochet is leading this rotation well.

More MLB: Aaron Judge Drops Message For Red Sox Ace Garrett Crochet

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News