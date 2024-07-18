Dodgers All-Star Slugger Explains Why He Did Not Sign In Boston Despite Love For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox's unwillingness to spend last offseason led to a star outfielder finding a new home with the Los Angeles Dodgers despite a clear desire to call Fenway Park home.
The Red Sox have the third spot in the American League Wild Card race despite an injury-riddled roster and are now in a position to buy at the July 30 trade deadline. One of their needs is a right-handed bat, who could have been wearing a Red Sox jersey at the beginning of the season.
"Obviously I was not going to go spend my free agency trying to get a bad deal because at the end of the day, I love the Red Sox," Teoscar Hernández told WEEI's Rob Bradford on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast. "It was one of my favorite teams and I love playing (at Fenway Park), but at the end of the day, I have to make what is the best (decision) for me, and my career and my family."
Hernández is hitting .261 with 39 extra-base hits including 19 home runs, 62 RBIs and a .802 OPS (125 OPS+) in 95 games this season.
The 31-year-old's comments are a testament to how poorly John Henry handled the team's budget this season and forced a talented outfielder to take his talents elsewhere.
In a full-circle moment, the team is scrambling to add a right-handed bat to strengthen their roster for a postseason run -- which could have been avoided by offering the right deal over the winter.
In fairness, the Red Sox were not expected to be in the Wild Card race and the 2024 campaign was assumed to be another down year where young talent was supposed to have a chance to shine.
Hearing that Hernández -- a 2024 All-Star and now Home Run Derby champion -- would have loved to call Boston home is a punch to the gut for fans, and he likely would have made a huge impact on the team.
More MLB: Yankees Called Fit For Red Sox's Alex Cora If He Leaves Club In Offseason