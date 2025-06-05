Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox 1st-Round Pick Signs With Mariners 16 Years After MLB Debut

A late-career comeback story

Jackson Roberts

Mar 10, 2012; Port Charlotte, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Daniel Bard (51) pitches during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park. The Red Sox defeated the Rays 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Comeback stories in Major League Baseball are easy to root for, and a former Boston Red Sox pitcher is attempting one of the most improbable comebacks in recent memory.

Daniel Bard, who spent five seasons in Boston from 2009-2013, will be looking to make his return to the big leagues in 2025. And an American League rival has granted him a path do doing so.

On Wednesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI reported that Bard agreed to a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners, a team known for getting good results from pitchers they collect from other organizations.

"Per source, Daniel Bard has signed a minor-league deal with (the Mariners)," Bradford wrote. "Will begin with 10 days in Arizona before reporting to Tacoma. Has multiple opt-outs over next couple of months."

Bard was the Red Sox's first-round pick in the 2006 Major League Baseball Draft and made his debut in 2009. He was a superb reliever from 2009 to 2011, but when the Red Sox tried to make him a starter in 2012, everything went haywire.

Bard contracted a case of the yips, and couldn't recover for several years. He had a 6.22 ERA in 2012 and was sent to the minors halfway through the season. He spent nearly all of 2013 in Double-A, then ended up designated for assignment.

However, seven years later, Bard re-emerged in the majors with the Colorado Rockies and pitched fairly well as a reliever there for four years, including a remarkable 2022 season that saw him put up a 1.79 ERA and finish 16th in American League Most Valuable Player voting.

Bard missed all of 2024 with a torn meniscus and flexor tendon tear, the latter of which could have easily ended his career. He'll turn 40 later this month, so it's a remarkable comeback story on many levels.

The Red Sox will face the Mariners in Seattle from Jun. 16-18, so it would be a surprise if Bard managed to make the big-league roster in time to face his former club.

Published
