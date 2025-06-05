Ex-Red Sox 1st-Round Pick Signs With Mariners 16 Years After MLB Debut
Comeback stories in Major League Baseball are easy to root for, and a former Boston Red Sox pitcher is attempting one of the most improbable comebacks in recent memory.
Daniel Bard, who spent five seasons in Boston from 2009-2013, will be looking to make his return to the big leagues in 2025. And an American League rival has granted him a path do doing so.
On Wednesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI reported that Bard agreed to a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners, a team known for getting good results from pitchers they collect from other organizations.
"Per source, Daniel Bard has signed a minor-league deal with (the Mariners)," Bradford wrote. "Will begin with 10 days in Arizona before reporting to Tacoma. Has multiple opt-outs over next couple of months."
Bard was the Red Sox's first-round pick in the 2006 Major League Baseball Draft and made his debut in 2009. He was a superb reliever from 2009 to 2011, but when the Red Sox tried to make him a starter in 2012, everything went haywire.
Bard contracted a case of the yips, and couldn't recover for several years. He had a 6.22 ERA in 2012 and was sent to the minors halfway through the season. He spent nearly all of 2013 in Double-A, then ended up designated for assignment.
However, seven years later, Bard re-emerged in the majors with the Colorado Rockies and pitched fairly well as a reliever there for four years, including a remarkable 2022 season that saw him put up a 1.79 ERA and finish 16th in American League Most Valuable Player voting.
Bard missed all of 2024 with a torn meniscus and flexor tendon tear, the latter of which could have easily ended his career. He'll turn 40 later this month, so it's a remarkable comeback story on many levels.
The Red Sox will face the Mariners in Seattle from Jun. 16-18, so it would be a surprise if Bard managed to make the big-league roster in time to face his former club.
