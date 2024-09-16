Ex-Red Sox GM Could Become Cardinals' Top Decision-Maker, Per Insider
An old friend of the Boston Red Sox appears poised to begin a new opportunity.
Just over exactly a year ago, on Sept. 13, 2023, the Red Sox fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom after an up-and-down four-year tenure. Ex-Red Sox pitcher and Chicago Cubs executive Craig Breslow was hired as his successor.
Bloom's legacy with the Red Sox will always be complicated, given that his first task once hired was to trade away Boston's best player, Mookie Betts. He left the Red Sox's farm system in a much better place than he left it, but he also oversaw three last-place finishes in four years.
Though the Red Sox dumped Bloom because ownership wasn't satisfied with the results on the field, the 41-year-old didn't stay out of work for long. The St. Louis Cardinals hired him in an advisory role in January, and according to an insider, that role may be greatly expanded soon.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Bloom may succeed current Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak as soon as next season.
"While John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations for the St. Louis Cardinals, plans to step down after the 2025 season, special assistant Chaim Bloom is expected to have much greater authority next season, perhaps even become the top baseball decision-maker."
Mozeliak, 55, has been the Cardinals' general manager since 2007 and worked in the St. Louis organization since 1995. He's won two World Series rings (2006 and 2011) and been named MLB's Executive of the Year three times.
Mozeliak signed a two-year extension in February of 2023, running through the end of next season. While he could seek another prominent role elsewhere, it was always likely once Bloom was hired that the end of the extension would be the end of Mozeliak's tenure, and now his power may be zapped sooner than anticipated.
Red Sox fans may have mixed opinions of Bloom forever, but his impact will continue to be felt for years to come, as top prospects/Bloom draftees Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, Kyle Teel, and Marcelo Mayer approach their highly anticipated big-league debuts.
Bloom might well still root for those prospects individually. But soon, he could be the man in charge of a rival organization working to prevent the Red Sox's success.
