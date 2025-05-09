Ex-Red Sox Reliever 'On The Move', MLB Analyst Says; Should Tigers Pounce?
An ex-Boston Red Sox closer could be on the move again soon.
The Los Angeles Angels are struggling, and their 37-year-old reliever, Kenley Jansen, could be sold before the trade deadline, according to MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger.
“Kenley Jansen looks terrific,” Amsinger said last week during MLB Tonight.
“The Angels just don’t look good right now. Last week and a half, they’ve been terrible. Kenley looks great. And if this future Hall of Famer wants to be in a winning environment, the velocity, the spin is all a plus. Kenley will be on the move.”
Beyond one dud outing, Jansen has been a bright spot for the Angels, showcasing the elite stuff that has earned him four trips to the All-Star game. His 2024 season with Boston (27 saves) proved he still can operate as a lockdown closer, and his experience could bolster Detroit’s bullpen as they push for an American League central pennant.
The Tigers, with a young core and emerging rotation, lack a proven closer, making Jansen an ideal fit to anchor high-leverage innings.
For the Angels, trading Jansen makes sense. Not likely to sniff contention in 2025, they could capitalize on Jansen’s expiring contract to acquire prospects or bullpen depth, addressing long-term roster needs. A potential deal might see Detroit offer a mid-tier pitching prospect or a versatile position player, aligning with the Angels’ rebuilding efforts.
The former Red Sox star might be on the verge of a new chance to shine in a winning environment.
