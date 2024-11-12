Insider Links Red Sox To $69 Million Superstar Free Agent Likely To Sign Soon
The Boston Red Sox may be up against a deadline in their pursuit of a star hitter in free agency.
It's no secret that the Red Sox are chasing right-handed power to fill out their lineup. Boston was shredded by left-handed pitching in 2024, and with Tyler O'Neill now on the open market, there are currently very few right-handed home runs returning to the Red Sox for the new season.
A popular name connected to the Red Sox in free agency has been Los Angeles Dodgers star Teoscar Hernández, who considered signing in Boston last winter as well. One insider revealed on Tuesday that Hernández's decision could be coming sooner than anticipated.
ESPN's Jeff Passan recently confirmed that the Red Sox are in on the Hernández sweepstakes, though he believes the incumbent Dodgers are the favorites to retain him. In another interesting revelation, Passan said Hernández is likely to be one of the first big-name free agents to make their decision.
"Hernández's desire for a deal of at least three years was only helped by his great division series and World Series performances. The Dodgers are the favorites to bring him back where he thrived in 2024," Passan said.
"Boston is in. So is Baltimore. And the Yankees want him if Soto doesn't come back, though he could have already signed by the time New York knows where it stands with Soto. Chances are Hernández will be one of the first big names off the board."
Hernández would be a dream fit at Fenway Park, where he has 14 career home runs in 45 games played. He's coming off a season with a career-high 33 round-trippers, which could feasibly stand to increase by playing 81 games with the Green Monster to play with.
Hernández is likely to command a three-year contract, projected at $69 million by Tim Britton of The Athletic. The Red Sox can afford that, though they would have fared better had they taken a chance on the 32-year-old last winter when he was far more affordable.
