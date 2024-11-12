Red Sox Predicted To Win Bidding War For Phillies $36 Million Fan-Favorite
The Boston Red Sox cannot afford to let history repeat itself.
In 2024, the Red Sox had a promising season that was ultimately undone by the bullpen. Boston relievers were the worst in baseball after the All-Star break by a wide margin, combining to blow 18 of their 32 save opportunities, and even a mediocre bullpen likely could have gotten them to the playoffs.
Adding another high-leverage reliever is a worthy objective this winter, especially with Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin likely leaving town. It's hard to imagine a much better fit to assume that mantle than one of the few relievers good enough to be named a 2024 National League All-Star.
Philadelphia Phillies fan-favorite Jeff Hoffman is now a free agent after two tremendous years in the Philadelphia bullpen. Recently, Chris Rose of Jomboy Media predicted that Hoffman would sign a three-year deal with the Red Sox this winter.
"Jeff Hoffman, our lasting image is of (the Mets) taking it to him in the playoffs... he actually had a very good season. He, too, can get a three year deal, I like that for bullpen guys that have established themselves at some point," Rose said.
"I think that the Boston Red Sox are going to make a play for him. I think he fits up there. He's reliable, he's not the full-time closer, although he got 10 saves last year... I think he's a good piece to have."
Hoffman, 31, was once a first-round pick as a starting pitcher, but his career turned around once he became a full-time reliever and escaped the Colorado Rockies organization. In two years with the Phillies, he put up a 2.28 ERA and 2.54 FIP with 158 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings.
Tim Britton of The Athletic projects that Hoffman will get three years and $36 million on his next contract, which isn't cheap by any means, but it's good value if Hoffman remains the pitcher he was in Philadelphia. The Red Sox will face stiff competition to land the 6-foot-5 righty, so it's encouraging to see at least one prediction favor them to do so.
More MLB: Red Sox's Pursuit Of $140 Million Superstar Could Necessitate Triston Casas Trade