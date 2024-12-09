Insider Predicts Either Red Sox Or Yankees Will Trade For $130M Superstar Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox didn't get Juan Soto, but neither did their arch-rivals.
Monday is a hazy day in Major League Baseball, as the Winter Meetings begin in Dallas, Texas. The entire league is seemingly recovering from the aftermath of the bombshell signing from Sunday night: Soto joining the New York Mets.
Because Soto spurned the Yankees, the Red Sox's path to an American League East title looks easier in 2025 for the moment. But the consequence of the Yankees saving $760 million is that now, they'll be stiff competition for any remaining stars the Red Sox want to acquire.
As it turns out, that competition could be fairly direct in the trade market.
MLB insider Jorge Castillo of ESPN was recently asked to predict an unexpected move he thought would happen during the Winter Meetings. His answer involved the Red Sox, but also their archrivals in the Bronx, potentially foreshadowing a bidding war.
"Garrett Crochet will get traded to the Yankees or Red Sox," Castillo said.
Crochet, 25, is the prize of the trade market this winter. His Chicago White Sox are coming off the worst season in MLB history, so having an ace pitcher for the next two years isn't going to get them very far. The first-time All-Star amassed 209 strikeouts in just 146 innings pitched last season.
Trading for Crochet will also likely necessitate a long-term contract extension, which Spotrac currently projects at six years, $130 million.
There have been rumblings about practically anyone on the Red Sox being available in trades for Crochet, with Triston Casas' and Marcelo Mayer's names causing the most uproar. Whether or not a deal gets done could have to do with Boston being able to stomach dealing someone who will upset certain fans.
It's been a wait-and-see market on Crochet, but with the Yankees out on Soto, Boston can't afford to wait around much longer.
