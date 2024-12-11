Insider: Red Sox 'Appear Hesitant' To Pay Corbin Burnes, May Opt For $48M Reunion
A familiar feeling is beginning to creep in for Boston Red Sox fans.
The Red Sox front office talked a big game earlier this winter about ramping up spending, and convinced many that the team would be major players in the free-agent market this winter. So far, though, they have practically nothing to show for it.
A $10.75 million deal for 36-year-old Aroldis Chapman remains the only new signing the Red Sox have made, while the nine-figure stars they've pursued have been flying off the board, and with the starting pitching market down to just one big-ticket item, it's beginning to look like Boston may have missed the boat.
Corbin Burnes, the four-time All-Star and Cy Young winner, is still there for the taking. But according to one insider, the Red Sox are not only hesitant about pulling the trigger, but could be considering a fairly unpopular reunion instead.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported late on Tuesday that the Red Sox are spooked by the price tag for Burnes, and may be considering a reunion with Nick Pivetta, who declined Boston's $21 million qualifying offer in November.
"The Red Sox, who were among the runners-up in the Soto sweepstakes, took a serious run at Fried this week, but sources said they appear hesitant to spend what it will take to sign Burnes," Feinsand said.
"The Red Sox could now pursue a reunion with Pivetta, who declined a qualifying offer from Boston last month. The Draft-pick compensation attached to the right-hander could hamper his market, two NL executives said, making a return to Boston the most logical move for both sides."
Some were surprised that Pivetta declined the qualifying offer, but in hindsight, it was a bellwether that starting pitching prices were going to be through the roof this winter. Pivetta is projected for a three-year, $48 million contract by Tim Britton of The Athletic, but it's nearly guaranteed at this point that the veteran righty signs for a bigger number.
It's far from ideal to say you need a number-one starter, then come away from free agency with the same mid-tier hurler with a low four ERA that you've had for the last five seasons. If that's all this winter produces for the Red Sox, a large segment of the fan base will come into the season full of ire.
