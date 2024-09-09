Is Young Red Sox Slugger's Decreased Playing Time Cause For Long-Term Concern?
Boston Red Sox fans were over the moon when first baseman Triston Casas returned to the lineup in the thick of the Wild Card chase.
After missing nearly four months with a rib fracture, Casas' return represented the hope that the Boston lineup could reach new heights. After the lefty slugger came out of the gates hot in his first 10 games back, that hope seemed like a realistic proposition.
Unfortunately, Casas' performance has cratered since the final week of August, and so have the Red Sox's playoff hopes. Now, Boston has to ask itself different questions about their supposed young star.
Casas has been mired in a slump of late, particularly against left-handed pitching. Since homering in the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he's hitting .154 with a .186 slugging percentage. And he's now been benched three times against left-handed starters in the past week.
On Monday, Casas is out of the starting lineup against Baltimore Orioles lefty Cade Povich, who pitched brilliantly against Boston last month. It's a crucial division game the Red Sox need to win, and they're starting catcher Connor Wong at Casas' position.
It isn't like Casas to struggle this much against lefties. Even with his recent struggles, he has the exact same OPS in his career (.826) against left-handed and right-handed starting pitchers. Lefty relievers have given him more problems but it was clear entering this season that Boston hoped he would be matchup-proof.
If manager Alex Cora wants to allow Casas to regroup and get some days off against tough lefties the rest of this season, that's one thing. But if his status as a full-time first base starter is at all in question headed into 2025, that's entirely another.
Casas will be headed into his age-25 season. He and the Red Sox have been unable to make headway on a contract extension, and it appears he views himself as worthy of a nine-figure contract in the future. For Boston to grant him that kind of money, they need to know they can play him every game.
Obviously, the injury adversely affected Casas' season, and his stats won't represent a large enough sample for the Red Sox to judge him too harshly. But if he continues struggling, and finds himself sitting against lefties the rest of the way, that could be a major storyline heading into a long winter.
