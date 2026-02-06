Red Sox One Reunion Away From Quietly Elite Offseason

The Boston Red Sox have had a roller coaster of an offseason and while some — potentially many — may not love what the club has done in the infield, arguably the club is in a good place and is one bullpen move away from putting a bow on the offseason as a whole.

As things stand with the organization, the club will have Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony and Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield and seemingly occupying the designated hitter spot. In the infield, the Red Sox have Willson Contreras at first base, Trevor Story at shortstop, and will have options for second base and third base with Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Marcelo Mayer, Romy González and David Hamilton, among others. Carlos Narváez and Connor Wong are the team's options at catcher right now.

The starting rotation arguably is the best in the league with Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, Brayan Bello and Johan Oviedo. There are depth options including Patrick Sandoval, Kutter Crawford, Connelly Early, Payton Tolle and Kyle Harrison. The bullpen has high-end pieces as well, including Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Slaten and Greg Weissert, among others. This team can compete for the top spot in the American League on the back of the rotation alone. Imagine if Roman Anthony takes a step forward and can stay healthy? The upside is endless.

Arguably, the Red Sox need one more big bullpen piece, then they can call it an elite offseason, even with Alex Bregman leaving. The target should be old friend Michael Kopech.

The Red Sox should reunite

Jun 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Michael Kopech (45) delivers to the plate in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 29-year-old was one of Boston's top prospects at one point but was traded to the Chicago White Sox in the Chris Sale deal before making his big league debut. He boasts an elite fastball that was in the 92nd percentile in velocity in 2025 and 98th percentile in 2024. He dealt with injuries in 2025, but had a 2.45 ERA in 14 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also fits what Boston has targeted with extension. He was in the 86th percentile in 2024. In 2025, he was in the 81st percentile, despite dealing with injuries.

The Red Sox just traded someone with an elite fastball in Jordan Hicks. Replacing him — at a lower cost — with Kopech would add another elite arm to the bullpen and give the team arguably a final piece to complete one of the best bullpens in baseball.

