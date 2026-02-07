Forgotten Red Sox Righty Suddenly Back on MLB Radar

The Boston Red Sox are just three days away from officially kicking off Spring Training, as of writing.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to camp by Feb. 10 for Boston. There are already players down in Florida getting ready for the new season, though. For example, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham shared that both Kutter Crawford and forgotten prospect Noah Song pitched a bullpen down in at Fenway South on Friday.

"Kutter Crawford pitched in the bullpen at Fenway South on Friday," Abraham wrote. "The right-hander had his preseason training stalled a bit after a case of the flu put him out of action for a week and cost him 10 pounds … Right-hander Noah Song, who will be in major league camp for the first time, also threw in the bullpen. Song, 28, was drafted by the Sox in 2019, and served a stint in the Navy before returning to baseball in 2023."

The Red Sox have an intriguing prospect on their hands

Song was a fourth-round pick by the Red Sox in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft and began his professional baseball career with a red-hot stint with the then-Low-A Lowell Spinners, but had to put his baseball career on pause and serve in the Navy.

When he returned to baseball, he was a Rule 5 Draft pick by the Philadelphia Phillies, but was returned to Boston. He also missed the 2024 surgery after undergoing Tommy John surgery. In 2025, he returned again and had a 4.58 ERA in 31 total appearances and made it all the way up to Triple-A. Now, Song is 28 years old and going to take part in his first big league camp, as shared by Abraham. For Boston, it arguably could use one more reliever at the big league level. If Song, can show out in camp, maybe he can finally be that guy for the organization.

If Song can make the jump to the big leagues, it certainly will be an unorthodox path to get there.

