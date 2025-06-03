Jarren Duran To Padres? Red Sox Star Among 4 Blockbuster Candidates
The Boston Red Sox currently have a 29-33 record which has already triggered some wild trade buzz.
Boston outfielder Jarren Duran made headlines on Monday as Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported that the San Diego Padres are interested in him if he becomes available on the trade market.
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray furthered the noise by calling Duran one of four big-name blockbuster Trade candidates.
"Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox," Murray said. "Last year, Duran drew interest from the San Diego Padres and other teams, sources say. This year, the Padres remain interested in Duran, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Duran, 28, can play multiple outfield positions. He’s coming off a breakout season with the Boston Red Sox, hitting .285/.342/.492 with 21 home runs and 75 RBI.
"This season, he’s hitting .264/.312/.406 with four home runs and 34 RBI. The case for moving Duran is obvious: they’d be selling high on Duran while also opening a spot in the outfield for baseball’s top prospect Roman Anthony, who should already be in the majors."
Trading Duran would open the door for Roman Anthony to make the jump to the big leagues but also would be a pretty rough public relations move. Duran is one of the team’s biggest fan-favorites and is playing at a high level.
It would be nice to get Anthony up on this roster, but at what cost? Duran won't be a free agent until the 2028 season ends and is slashing .271/.317/.417 with four home runs, 34 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 15 doubles, six triples, and 33 runs scored in 61 games.
