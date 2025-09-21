Kristian Campbell Breaks Silence On Red Sox Demotion
The Boston Red Sox have been somewhat surprising to follow this season when it comes to utility man Kristian Campbell.
Boston fast-tracked Campbell to the big leagues after Spring Training. Rather than shifting Alex Bregman to second base, the Red Sox kept Bregman at third base -- and triggered a lot of drama throughout the process -- and had Campbell begin the 2025 season in Boston. The decision seemed like the right one. He immediately looked comfortable in the big leagues and earned a long-term contract extension. But, then struggles hit and he was demoted back in June to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
The Red Sox have had needs all over the place as the season has winded down, but Campbell is still down in the minors. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo interviewed Campbell and he opened up about the decisions and how he's handled it in a fascinating story.
Should the Red Sox promote Kristian Campbell?
"I'm still proud of myself with the way I handled everything this year. It’s been a minute (since I’ve struggled),” Campbell said. “The last time was probably college, when I got redshirted my freshman year. That counted for me. I kind of feel the same way as that. Redshirting again, to be honest...
"There’s a lot more people that go through this than I actually realized when it first happened, because I didn’t know,” Campbell added. “You kind only hear about the great parts of people’s careers. You never realize what they went through when they were younger. I never knew Mike Trout got optioned. I wouldn’t have believed you if you told me that.”
There's been a lot said about Campbell this season. Recently, the question has been why hasn't Boston called Campbell back up yet? Campbell showed early on that when he's hot, he can help this Boston offense. There's a real argument for him to be back in the big leagues, but the team clearly is looking for improvement before getting him back in the big leagues.