Marcelo Mayer In Question After Red Sox-Roman Anthony Extension
The Boston Red Sox took the baseball world by storm on Wednesday afternoon.
Boston has made a specific effort since Craig Breslow took over as chief baseball officer to lock up the core to long-term extensions early. The reason for this is pretty clear. Although a long-term extension costs more in the short term, if you get it right, you save millions in the future. Over the last year alone, the Red Sox signed Brayan Bello, Ceddanne Rafaela, Kristian Campbell, and Garrett Crochet to long-term extensions. Campbell is down in the minors right now, but all four of these guys like like long-term answers for Boston.
The Red Sox didn't stop there, though. Boston came out of nowhere and signed outfielder Roman Anthony to an eight-year, $130 million contract extension with a possibility to jump to $230 million, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Breaking: Outfielder Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing an eight-year, $130 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "The deal, which is pending a physical, includes a club option and will keep Anthony under team control through 2034.
"Roman Anthony's deal with the Red Sox will start in 2026 and includes significant escalators that could take the maximum value of the deal to $230 million. Depending on where he finishes in AL Rookie of the Year voting, it would buy out three or four years of free agency."
Now, that Anthony has been signed long-term, the question of what's next already has been brought up.
Could Red Sox complete one more blockbuster deal before the 2025 season ends?
Two members of Boston's "Big 3" have now been inked to long-term deals in Anthony and Campbell. But, what about the third? Marcelo Mayer was the No. 1 prospect for Boston for a while, but almost became forgotten with Anthony and Campbell. What about him?
Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald shared that there haven't been discussions yet with Mayer about a deal.
"Marcelo Mayer says he hasn’t had any extension discussions with the team and is focused right now on getting his wrist all healthy," Cerullo said. "Also says he found out about Anthony’s extension this morning, when he was sitting on the couch watching Narcos and eating a bagel."
Tim Healey of the Boston Globe shared a quote from Mayer about his focus at the moment.
"No, not really," Mayer said about if he's thinking about a deal, as transcribed by Healey. “I’m not really focused on that right now. I got a lot on my plate, trying to get back on the field with my wrist and stuff."
If the Red Sox are going to hand out another deal, it seems like a safe bet that it would be to Mayer or maybe Alex Bregman.