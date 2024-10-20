Padres Called 'Potential Fit' To Land $30 Million Red Sox Champion
One former member of the Boston Red Sox could be a hot name on the trade market.
There are just three teams still alive in the postseason race. Either the New York Yankees, New York Mets, or Los Angeles Dodgers will end up winning the World Series this year. Once that ends, then there will be plenty of movement across the league.
Free agency and the trade market aren't far away from kicking off, and one player who was floated as a possible trade candidate is former Boston Red Sox and current Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vázquez. He has been with Minnesota since 2023 and was floated as a possible fit for the San Diego Padres by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"Even if they won't necessarily be cutting payroll again this winter, indications are that the Twins won't be raising payroll either," Rymer said."This could mean that for every piece they add, a piece will have to be subtracted. And if so, it's hard to think of a more expendable salary than the $10 million Christian Vázquez is due to make next year.
"His OPS for the last two seasons is a mere .587, and the emergence of Ryan Jeffers means the Twins no longer even need him as an everyday presence behind the dish...Potential Fits: San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers."
Vázquez spent the first seven-plus seasons of his big league career with Boston but was traded to the Houston Astros. He then signed a three-year, $30 million deal with Minnesota. If he were to get traded to San Diego, he would join a fellow former Red Sox fan-favorite and 2018 World Series champion Xander Bogaerts.
It wouldn't be shocking to see him get moved and the Padres always are aggressive.
