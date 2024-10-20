Red Sox Trade Idea Would Land Projected $8.75 Million Slugger
The Boston Red Sox are on the outside looking in on the postseason, and because of this, speculation already has been running rampant about who the club could add this winter.
Boston has a few clear holes, and one of the biggest is a right-handed bat. The Red Sox likely need to add two righties this winter. One very well could be Tyler O'Neill in a reunion, but even if that happens, they still would need to bring in one more player.
The Red Sox need two righties and MLB Trade Rumors Anthony Franco floated Los Angeles Angels slugger Taylor Ward as a possible option through a trade this winter.
"Whether they embrace a short-term reset or look to balance the (Major League Baseball) roster without dealing from one of the league’s worst farm systems, there’s a case for moving Taylor Ward," Franco said. "The 30-year-old left fielder has been the subject of trade speculation dating back to last offseason...
"(The Pittsburgh Pirates) and (Kansas City Royals) could renew their interest...The (Cincinnati Reds), (Philadelphia Phillies), (Atlanta Braves), (Toronto Blue Jays), and (San Diego Padres) are other teams that could look for corner outfield help this winter. The (Detroit Tigers) and Red Sox are among the teams that’ll be seeking right-handed bats."
Ward appeared in 156 games for the Angels in 2024 and launched 25 home runs, and drove in 75 runs. He may not have as big of a name as someone like O'Neill, but he could help the Red Sox. Plus, he's projected to make just $8.75 million in 2025, so he won't cost much
