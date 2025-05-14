Pedro Martinez Speaks Out About Red Sox’s Rafael Devers
Much has been made about the current situation involving the Boston Red Sox and superstar slugger Rafael Devers.
By now, you surely have at least heard the short of it. If not, there has been drama as the Red Sox have a big hole at first base with Triston Casas done for the year and the team asked Devers about moving to first base and he made it clear that he didn’t want to. Now, there’s more to the story than just these few sentences.
The drama dates back to Spring Training as he was asked to move from third base to designated hitter with Alex Bregman coming to town. That caused a whole mess and now this seemingly is a continuation of it.
A lot has been said about the two sides, although most of the chatter hasn’t come from players. One person who is worth listening to, for sure, is Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez.
He shared a handful of social media posts on Tuesday about the situation between Devers and Boston.
"You have to be Devers to understand Devers," Martinez said. "If you don’t treat the player, treat the money you’re paying him...Devers does not shy away from working...Devers is not a guy that talks much, he leads by example.
"When you enter an organization you sign a confidentiality agreement and that needs to be respected on both sides, the front office and the player."
