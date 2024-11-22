Red Sox, Astros Both Trying To Sign Projected $119M Star, Per Insider
It seems likely that the Boston Red Sox are going to hand out at least one large contract this offseason.
Boston has plenty of money to spend and it seems like the time is now to do so. The team has been questioned in recent years for a lack of spending, but it seems like they are returning to the team of old this winter.
The Red Sox have ties to every big-name free agent out there from Juan Soto to Blake Snell and even reportedly are in on Houston Astros star slugger Alex Bregman, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Tigers are interested in star free-agent (third baseman) Alex Bregman, which would give him a chance to reunite with manager A.J. Hinch from their Houston days — and yes, the incumbent Astros are in with an offer," Heyman said. "Ultimately, Bregman might be pricey for Detroit.
"The Red Sox inquired and could be a fit for Bregman if they move Rafael Devers to first. The Red Sox are also in on Blake Snell, Max Fried, and Corbin Burnes."
Bregman would solve a right-handed slugger issue for Boston but then would raise many questions positionally. If you can land a player like him, you can figure out the logistics later. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be at $119 million over four years.
Boston could afford a deal of that nature and it wouldn't be shocking to see chatter pick up.
More MLB: Red Sox, Dodgers Both Pursuing Blockbuster Deal With Projected $180M Star