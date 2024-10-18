Projected $73 Million Star Gushes About Joining Red Sox, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox desperately need to bring in at least one right-handed batter this winter, and one of the best who will be available may have interest in coming to town.
Boston has the means to get a deal done with seemingly anyone. The Red Sox have hinted that they may be willing to return to their high-spending ways this winter, so anyone and everyone should be on the table for Boston.
One of the best players who will be available this winter certainly will be Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernández.
Hernández was a free agent last offseason as well, and there was a time when it seemed like he would be signing with the Red Sox. Boston couldn't come to terms on a deal with Hernández, and he ended up landing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He had arguably the best season of his career and launched 33 home runs and drove in 99 runs in 154 games played.
Hernández will be a free agent again this winter and spoke very highly about Fenway Park and the Red Sox while speaking to WEEI's Rob Bradford on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast.
"Everything about that field is good," Hernández said. "And I don’t think it’s only me. I’m not the player who is saying that about Fenway. The atmosphere over there is really good. The fans love the team. They go to the ballpark. And they support the team. For me, that’s a big thing when you have a good fan base. But it’s been great here. Fans love this team. They go everywhere and they support their players. It’s going to be a little hard for me in the next free agency. It’s going to be fun, and obviously I’m going to try and make the best decision for me and my family."
Could this lead to him signing in Boston? Stay tuned.
More MLB: Phillies Predicted $6 Million All-Star Could Be Elite Fit For Red Sox