Phillies Predicted $6 Million All-Star Could Be Elite Fit For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox need to find a way to bolster the bullpen this winter.
Boston's bullpen finished with the 24th-ranked bullpen in 2024 with a 4.39 ERA. The first half of the season was solid, but the Red Sox's bullpen didn't hold up in the second half of the season. Injuries certainly played a role in that but changes are on the way.
The Red Sox have some internal options on the way back to the field, including three-time All-Star Liam Hendriks. He won't be the only one, though. The Red Sox likely still will look to bring in at least one external option in free agency.
One player who could be an elite fit for Boston is Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Jeff Hoffman. The 31-year-old had the best season of his nine-year big league career in 2024. He had a 2.17 ERA in 68 appearances. This followed up a very successful 2023 campaign in which he had a 2.41 ERA in 54 outings.
Hoffman is going to hit free agency and is projected to get $6.6 million over two years by Spotrac, and if that projection is accurate, it would be a no-brainer for Boston. He has three straight seasons with an ERA of 3.85 or lower showing that he can be dependable.
Boston likely needs to find a replacement, at least for Kenley Jansen. Chris Martin also will be a free agent. Hoffman could be a somewhat cheap option to help take the bullpen to another level.
Free agency will kick off this winter, and it's clear that the Red Sox will be aggressive this winter. Hoffman should be an option, although plenty of teams will want him.
