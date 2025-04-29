Rafael Devers Must 'Embrace' New Role With Red Sox, Says Legendary Mariners DH
Rafael Devers is still learning to be a designated hitter. Why not listen to one of the best to ever do it?
Devers may already have all the mentorship he needs within the Boston Red Sox organization, as David Ortiz has long been a mentor to his fellow Dominican slugger. But perhaps the second-greatest DH ever behind Ortiz has also offered his take on Devers.
Devers was moved off of his longtime third base spot at the start of the season, and his numbers aren't where he'd like them to be. He has already had two major slumps this season: a 0-for-19 stretch with 15 strikeouts to open the year, and a 4-for-44 slide that he ended over the weekend in Cleveland.
Legendary designated hitter and current hitting coach Edgar Martínez of the Seattle Mariners was recently asked about Devers' struggles during his transition to the DH role, and had a message of encouragement for the 28-year-old.
“You have to accept your role, that’s the biggest thing,” Martínez told Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. “Just embrace it like any other position. But it took me a while. You think about your future as a player and you feel you want to contribute on the defensive side.
“It took me a while to figure it out. As a DH, you feel like you need to do something every time you come up to the plate because you can’t help in the field. It’s hard. But once you accept what the job is, it becomes easier. Devers is a very good hitter. He’s going to figure it out.”
Martínez had a brilliant 18-year career with the Mariners, playing 1,403 of his 2,055 games at DH. A .312 career hitter, Martínez racked up seven All-Star appearances and won two batting titles. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.
It already seems as though Devers is on his way back to normal after a 5-for-13 weekend with two home runs on Cleveland. But it still doesn't hurt to heed the words of the great Edgar Martínez.
More MLB: Red Sox Might Trade $140M All-Star To Make Room For No. 3 Prospect, Per Insider