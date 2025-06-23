Inside The Red Sox

Rafael Devers Potential Replacements Emerging For Red Sox

Will the Red Sox add another slugger?

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) waits to bat against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Do the Boston Red Sox have any more big moves up their sleeves?

With Rafael Devers no longer with the organization, the Red Sox cut ties with a lot of drama the 2025 season brought. Less drama is a positive, but the Red Sox also lost a lot of power in the middle of the lineup.

If Boston looks to add, who could be potential options?

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand mentioned Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins, Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Naylor, Washington Nationals infielder Nathaniel Lowe, and Baltimore Orioles slugger Ryan O’Hearn as potential fits.

Of the four, Hoskins is the guy who stands out the most.

"Rhys Hoskins, Brewers," Feinsand said. "Hoskins is earning $18 million this season and has an $18 million mutual option with a $4 million buyout, leaving him as a likely free agent after the season. The 32-year-old has 11 home runs, 38 RBIs and a (.755 OPS in 73 games), but he’s hit at least 26 home runs in every full season during his career, has excellent plate discipline (92nd percentile in chase percentage and 78th percentile in walk percentage) and is an above-average defender."

Hoskins is a guy who has playoff success under his belt as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies and would add some significant right-handed pop to the middle of the order. If the Red Sox are going to make a move, it wouldn't hurt to do something on the sooner side rather than waiting for the July 31st deadline.

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group.

