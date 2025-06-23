Rafael Devers Potential Replacements Emerging For Red Sox
Do the Boston Red Sox have any more big moves up their sleeves?
With Rafael Devers no longer with the organization, the Red Sox cut ties with a lot of drama the 2025 season brought. Less drama is a positive, but the Red Sox also lost a lot of power in the middle of the lineup.
If Boston looks to add, who could be potential options?
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand mentioned Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins, Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Naylor, Washington Nationals infielder Nathaniel Lowe, and Baltimore Orioles slugger Ryan O’Hearn as potential fits.
Of the four, Hoskins is the guy who stands out the most.
"Rhys Hoskins, Brewers," Feinsand said. "Hoskins is earning $18 million this season and has an $18 million mutual option with a $4 million buyout, leaving him as a likely free agent after the season. The 32-year-old has 11 home runs, 38 RBIs and a (.755 OPS in 73 games), but he’s hit at least 26 home runs in every full season during his career, has excellent plate discipline (92nd percentile in chase percentage and 78th percentile in walk percentage) and is an above-average defender."
Hoskins is a guy who has playoff success under his belt as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies and would add some significant right-handed pop to the middle of the order. If the Red Sox are going to make a move, it wouldn't hurt to do something on the sooner side rather than waiting for the July 31st deadline.
