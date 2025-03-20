Red Sox 26-Year-Old Newcomer From Yankees Trade Wins Key Opening Day Roster Battle
It's been an eventful offseason for the Boston Red Sox at the catching position, and with Opening Day a week away, the depth chart appears to be locked in.
Connor Wong has been the primary starter for the last two seasons, and heading into the winter, it looked as though Kyle Teel, the former top Red Sox prospect, would be the heir apparent. But once Teel was sent to the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade, the entire dynamic changed.
Now instead of Wong simply keeping Teel's seat warm, he was being expected to continue his starting duties for the foreseeable future. And the Red Sox made two additional trades in an attempt to find him a backup.
In December, the Red Sox acquired Carlos Narvaez from the New York Yankees, then in January, they landed Blake Sabol from the San Francisco Giants. The two were essentially in an open competition for the backup role all spring, but neither did much to separate himself.
On Thursday, the Red Sox optioned Sabol to minor-league camp, leaving Narvaez as the second catcher left on the major league roster behind Wong and the de facto backup. The team announced the roster move on X (formerly Twitter).
Narvaez, 26, is regarded as the superior defender to Sabol, and likely to Wong as well. He has received praise all spring, both from the Red Sox and his old team, the Yankees, for how he receives, throws, and handles a pitching staff.
However, Narvaez didn't hit much during the spring, with a 6-for-30 batting line and .548 OPS entering play on Thursday. He went 3-for-13 during a brief major league call-up with the Yankees last summer, and owns a .746 career OPS in 497 games in the minors.
Last season, Wong broke out at the plate, but his defense deteriorated as the season rolled along. By making Narvaez his primary backup, the Red Sox are putting an obvious emphasis on shoring up the catching position, one of the most important on the diamond, when they're in the field.
If Narvaez ever takes a leap at the plate, he could one day become a contender for a starting job. But for now, the Red Sox need him to prove that he can fulfill his defensive reputation as a full-time big-leaguer.
