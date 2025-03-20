Red Sox Forgotten 25-Year-Old Surprisingly Predicted To Crack Opening Day Roster
Not every journey to Major League Baseball is linear, and some journeys end short of that ultimate goal.
For one Boston Red Sox former top prospect, the journey arrives at a pivotal crossroads within the next week.
Right-handed pitcher Bryan Mata has pitched in the minor leagues for the Red Sox for the past nine years, while never making his major league debut. He ran out of options last year and was designated for assignment in November, only to return to the organization on a minor-league deal after electing free agency.
Once again, Mata is fighting for his life in the Red Sox organization this spring. Either the 25-year-old makes the big-league roster out of camp, or he will once again be headed to waivers, unless the Red Sox can find a trade partner for him first.
On Wednesday, NESN's Tim Crowley projected that Mata would crack the roster and make his long-awaited MLB debut, alongside Aroldis Chapman, Liam Hendriks, Justin Slaten, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Wilson, Greg Weissert, and Adam Ottavino in the Boston bullpen.
"Boston relies on plenty of veterans in this scenario," Crowley wrote. "Aroldis Chapman reportedly is the new favorite to open the season as the closer for the Red Sox. Mata should finally get his MLB opportunity and Ottavino returns after signing a minor-league deal that kicks off his second stint with Boston."
Long considered a future starter for the Red Sox, Mata's only chance to make the club appears to be as a reliever. He's allowed four earned runs in three innings so far this spring, striking out five batters but allowing six hits.
Though Mata was once considered a top-five prospect in the Red Sox organization, it would be something of a shocker to see him included on the roster when Boston heads to Arlington, Tex. next Thursday for their season opener.
But the stuff has always been tantalizing, and if the Red Sox aren't willing to risk letting him walk to another organization after all this time, his inclusion on the squad remains an outside possibility.
