Red Sox 3-Time All-Star Suffers Brutal Injury Setback Just Before Season Opener
The Boston Red Sox bullpen took a big hit before the games even started in 2025.
Amid the excitement of Opening Day, one Red Sox reliever was the recipient of some brutal news. And it's a reliever every Red Sox fan is rooting for.
Liam Hendriks signed with the Red Sox before the 2024 season, but he was never able to make his debut, as his rehab from Tommy John surgery took longer than expected. That surgery came shortly after his 2023 debut with the Chicago White Sox, after he fought off a Leukemia diagnosis the previous winter.
Hendriks had a tough spring on the mound, and perhaps Thursday's news is part of the explanation. Hendriks was unexpectedly placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. MassLive's Chris Cotillo was the first to report the news via X.
Due to Hendriks' placement on the IL, Cooper Criswell will get the last spot in the Boston bullpen.
Coming into the spring, many tabbed Hendriks as the most likely candidate to be the Red Sox's closer--he's a three-time All-Star and two-time American League Reliever of the Year award-winner. But it was clear throughout spring training that fellow newcomer Aroldis Chapman, who wound up winning the job, was in better form.
The Red Sox still have plenty of righty options in the bullpen. Justin Slaten and Garrett Whitlock project to be the high-leverage arms, while Zack Kelly, Greg Weissert, and Criswell are options as well.
Sadly, Hendriks will have to wait a bit longer for his highly anticipated Red Sox debut. At age 36, injuries will always be a lingering concern, but Boston hasn't yet lost hope that he can play a key role in the 2025 season.
