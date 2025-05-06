Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox $50 Million Man Named 'Surprise' Trade Candidate

Would the Red Sox actually consider a move?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox are going to be speculated about a lot as we approach the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

While this is the case, it still seems a bit aggressive to see all of the moves that have been floated across social media so far this season. There are always rumors and speculation each season, but this one specifically has felt like a lot.

The Red Sox have been the subject of a lot of the noise and that continued on Tuesday. For example, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller made a list of eight "surprise" trade deadline candidates and mentioned outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela.

"Boston has an enviable logjam on its hands: too many outfielders worthy of everyday playing time," Miller said. "Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela are the regulars for now. Rob Refsnyder is hitting incredibly well yet again as the primary LF/RF reserve. There's been talk of re-converting Masataka Yoshida to an outfielder when his rehab assignment begins, seeing as how Rafael Devers is the primary DH now. And Roman Anthony is waiting in the wings, hitting well in Worcester as arguably the top prospect in all of baseball.

"That logjam resulted in speculation dating back to this past offseason that the Red Sox might consider trading away Abreu, even after a 2024 campaign in which he won a Gold Glove and placed sixth in the AL Rookie of the Year vote. Could they move Rafaela instead, though? Plenty of contenders can't be thrilled with the production they've gotten out of their center fielders thus far this season."

Rafaela signed an eight-year, $50 million deal with Boston. The Red Sox shouldn't just move him to move him. He's a very talented player and is just 24 years old. Boston will have decisions to make, for sure, and luckily the trade deadline is months away.

