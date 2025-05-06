Red Sox-Pirates Linked In Trade Buzz Around $5 Million Starter
The Boston Red Sox had a bad beat so far this season pitching-wise.
Boston starting rotation hasn’t been fully healthy for a single game this season. The Red Sox began the season with Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford on there Injured List. Both Bello and Giolito are back, but now Walker Buehler is on the shelf.
The injuries in the starting rotation certainly have played a role in the team’s inconsistent start to the campaign. Some have speculated it would make sense to make a trade to bring in another option. That seems a tad aggressive and premature, but speculation has been out there.
Newsweek’s Andrew Wright mentioned Andrew Heaney of the Pittsburgh Pirates as a trade fit, for example.
"Andrew Heaney, Pittsburgh Pirates," Wright said. "In his career, Heaney has been a below-.500 pitcher record wise, but this season he has been a bit better than that in his first campaign with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heaney is currently 2-2 with an ERA of 2.50 across 36 innings and six starts. His most recent start against the Chicago Cubs was the worst of his season. He allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings and did not record a single strikeout for the first time all season.
"That starts seems to be a bit of an outlier, as it was one of only two starts in which Heaney has allowed multiple runs, as well as just the second time he's recorded less than six strikeouts in an outing. He could give Boston another left-handed arm along with Garrett Crochet and could move to the same division as the Yankees, who he threw seven innings of one run baseball against."
Heaney has made seven starts this season and has a 3.18 ERA, but it doesn't really make sense to go out and acquire a pitcher right now. He signed a one-year, $5.2 million deal so he would be cheap, but still, a deal doesn't make sense.
