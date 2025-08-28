Red Sox Activate Two Key Role Players In Flurry Of Roster Moves
The Boston Red Sox are approaching their final, and most powerful form.
Two important bats have been missing in action for the Red Sox over the last few series, and as of Thursday, one is ready to rejoin the party. And on the pitching front, a reliever who has been a huge part of the Boston pitching staff is ready to go after a three-month absence.
With Thursday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on tap and the Red Sox gunning for a four-game sweep, Boston will have some extra ammunition as they take the field behind ace Garrett Crochet
Justin Slaten, Rob Refsnyder activated
According to a report from MassLive's Christopher Smith, the Red Sox will activate relief pitcher Justin Slaten and outfielder Rob Refsnyder before the 1:05 p.m. ET Orioles finale. Slaten has been on the 60-day injured list since the end of May with a lingering shoulder/neck issue, while Refsnyder has missed two weeks with a left oblique strain.
To make room on the active roster, Smith reported that the Red Sox will place first baseman Nathaniel Lowe on the paternity list and option left-handed pitcher Jovani Morán to Triple-A, just two days after recalling him.
Infielder Marcelo Mayer can also be placed on the 60-day injured list to clear space for Slaten to return to the 40-man roster, but that was not one of the moves Smith confirmed was coming.
Slaten was the primary setup man for closer Aroldis Chapman before his injury, putting up a 3.47 ERA and 0.900 WHIP in 23 1/3 innings. He was excellent in his three rehab appearances for Triple-A Worcester, striking out five batters in three innings while allowing just one unearned run.
Refsnyder, meanwhile, will return to the lineup as the Red Sox face a left-handed starter in the Orioles' Cade Povich. He's slashing .272/.357/.471 in 54 games this season, including a .905 OPS against all lefties and a .926 OPS specifically against left-handed starters.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox are still awaiting the return of Gold Glove right fielder Wilyer Abreu, who suffered a calf injury on Aug. 17. Boston hopes to see him back for the Cleveland Guardians series at the beginning of next week.
