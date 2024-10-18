Red Sox Advised To Consider Trade For $22.5 Million Champion
The Boston Red Sox could use one more starting pitcher this offseason to put the team over the top.
Boston's starting rotation took a step forward in 2024 and has the makings of a great staff. Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford are a very solid trio, and Lucas Giolito likely will be joining them in 2025.
Now the Red Sox will need to bring in one more pitcher, and it would make sense to take a chance on a lefty because the other four are righties.
There will be some very expensive options out there, like Blake Snell, but also some cheaper ones. One player who Boston likely could get easily would be Arizona Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery.
He was flirting with Boston all last offseason, but he ultimately didn't want to come to town. The Red Sox offered him a four-year deal, but he decided against it and joined the Diamondbacks on a one-year deal with a $22.5 million option for 2025.
Montgomery likely will pick up his option, but the Diamondbacks have made it known that they don't want him. If that opens the door for a trade, Boston should be all over a move and ClutchPoints' Alex House also agrees.
"The prospect of dealing away minimal resources for a hurler who knows the American League East well and has posted stalwart production in multiple places is bound to intrigue Boston brass," House said. "Moreover, Montgomery blamed Scott Boras, his ex-agent, for not ending up with the Red Sox. Come to think of it, that comment could explain, if not partially justify, Ken Kendrick's critical remarks."
Clearly Boston liked Montgomery last year, could it circle back this winter?
