Red Sox All-Star Could Be Out Sooner Than Expected: Insider
The Boston Red Sox have a big series ahead kicking off on Friday night.
Right now, the Red Sox have a 64-52 record and are about to kick off a three-game series on Friday night. Walker Buehler is taking the mound for Boston and former Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta is expected to get the ball for the Padres.
This game is interesting for a few different reasons. Pivetta is facing off against his old team. Boston surprisingly gave him the qualifying offer last offseason. He turned it down and ended up landing a lucrative deal with San Diego. The Padres clearly look like they made the right move. Pivetta has been lights-out and has a 2.73 ERA and 11-3 record across 22 starts for the Padres.
With Pivetta gone, the Red Sox looked ot add another starter and landed Buehler. Buehler hasn't had the season the Red Sox wanted to have. The two-time All-Star has a 5.74 ERA in 19 starts. Buehler has looked better recently, but MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo hinted that Friday's start is big for his role moving forward.
Are Red Sox approaching rotation shakeup involving Walker Buehler?
With the Buehler vs. Pivetta showdown approaching, Cotillo shared that the veteran's roster spot is on "thinner ice" and he could be the odd-man out soon if things don't turn around.
"Feels like a big start tonight for Walker Buehler, who may be on thinner ice with his roster spot. Have heard Red Sox assessing potential rotation changes, especially with Harrison looking better and Criswell’s HOU outing. Buehler could be odd man out without a turnaround soon," Cotillo said.
Making a change would be big at this point. Buehler hasn't had the start to the season he wanted. But, he has looked better lately. Another thing with Buehler is that he's been lights-out in the playoffs throughout his career. Even last year for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they made their run to the World Series.
With Buehler, you're getting a gamer. He's at his best when the lights are the brightest. The Red Sox will take the field on Friday night and it's an important one for Buehler, and the team overall. It wouldn't be a shock to see him turn it on down the stretch with the playoffs looking more and more like a possibility for Boston. That's speculation, but this will be a story to follow.