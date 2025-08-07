Red Sox Avoided Disaster; Expected To Get Starter Back Vs. Padres
The Boston Red Sox had a roller coaster of a day on Wednesday.
It began on a positive note. Pretty much out of nowhere, Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony inked a long-term, eight-year extension that will keep him in Boston for the foreseeable future. The deal is expensive -- at $130 million before escalators and other things of that nature -- but he's worth it and Boston doesn't have to worry.
That's a monumental decision that can carry most days. But, there was more that happened on the day. Boston played a game. The Red Sox took on the Kansas City Royals and ended up losing, 7-3, to snap their seven-game winning streak. Before the game, there was a scare as well as rookie catcher Carlos Narváez wasn't in the lineup after appearing to hurt his knee the night before against the Royals.
Red Sox suffer scare in series finale against Royals; How will Boston respond?
Before the game, Tim Healey of the Boston Globe took to social media and shared that Narváez and that he was notably limping and walking slowly throughout the day.
"Carlos Narváez has a sore knee, hence his absence today. He was limping/walking pretty slowly today," Healey said.
Unsurprisingly, fans were a bit nervous on social media, but after the game Healey noted that the imaging on Narváez didn't reveal anything serious and that he's expecting to return to the lineup on either Friday or Saturday.
"Carlos Narváez said after a round of medical tests today that his knee is merely sore. He expects to return to the lineup Friday or Saturday,"
Narváez has been a revelation for the Red Sox so far this season. Through 85 games, Narváez has slashed .248/.319/.409 with nine homers, 33 RBIs, one stolen base, 21 doubles, and 41 runs scored while arguably also being the top defensive catcher in the American League. He came over to Boston this past offseason in a trade with the New York Yankees that already looks like a steal. The Red Sox traded minor-league pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz and international signing bonus pool money to New York in the deal.
The Red Sox will begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Friday night and although it's not fully clear if Narváez will end up being in the starting lineup, it sounds like the expectation is we should see him this weekend at the very least.