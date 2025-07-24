Red Sox Big-Name Signing Wants To Stay In Boston
The Boston Red Sox are approaching the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline with plenty of decisions to make.
There have been a few guys caught up in trade rumors. One name that has been thrown around a bit is starting pitcher Walker Buehler. It hasn't been the season he wanted to have, but he did pitch seven innings of one-run ball against the Philadelphia Phillies this week. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in a game in each of his last three starts.
Buehler signed as a free agent and made it clear that he doesn't want to leave, as shared by ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
"Fellow Boston pitcher Walker Buehler added: 'It's probably good timing to hopefully push the front office to go out and buy and help us make a run. We did our part at the end of the first half there. I want to stay here and be part of it. Don't want to be on the wrong side of a trade.' Though they might have done enough to convince the front office to stick with the current veterans, the Red Sox have some of their toughest work ahead of them," Rogers said. "According to ESPN Research, they have the hardest remaining schedule for the rest of the month and sixth hardest for the rest of the season, but manager Alex Cora isn't interested in looking at the stretch run -- or what Boston's first postseason berth since 2021 would mean."
Now, it's going to be a matter of seeing what Boston does next.