Red Sox Blasted For Lopsided Dodgers Trade: 'Deadline Was A Disaster'
It's possible the Boston Red Sox may never escape the monsoon of criticism they've faced since last week's trade deadline.
After talking a fairly big game about making impact additions, the Red Sox came away from the deadline with two rental pitchers -- Steven Matz and Dustin May. They sent first base prospect Blaze Jordan to the St. Louis Cardinals for Matz and two outfield prospects (James Tibbs III and Zach Erhard) to the Los Angeles Dodgers for May.
After May's rough Red Sox debut on Wednesday, the knives have come out once again, especially as Tibbs, the top prospect Boston got in the Rafael Devers trade with the San Francisco Giants, homered twice in the same game for the Dodgers' Double-A team.
Red Sox slammed for trading James Tibbs III for Dustin May
During the most recent episode of the Just Baseball Show, baseball analyst and Miami Marlins radio broadcaster Jack McMullen slammed Boston for including Tibbs in the trade, especially because May didn't project to have a spot in the Dodgers' rotation moving forward.
"The headlining prospect in the Devers trade goes from Boston to the Dodgers for a guy that was effectively pushed out of their rotation by Blake Snell coming back," McMullen said.
McMullen's co-host, Peter Appel, expanded his criticism of Boston to include their entire trade deadline strategy and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's tough reputation from opposing front offices.
"Since the deadline, they've been hot, right? They overtook the Yankees. So they're playing good baseball right now, which is great. But the deadline in a vacuum was a disaster.
"Not only the moves that they made, but then the press conferences after, hearing that teams hate dealing with Craig Breslow? That's horrible to hear if you're a fan."
May went just 3 2/3 innings in his Red Sox debut, allowing three earned runs and taking the loss against the Kansas City Royals. He now has a 4.93 ERA on the season, and he's about to hit free agency for the first time this winter.
In fairness, Tibbs' fit in Boston never made much sense, because the big-league outfield is already overcrowded with talent. But it would still be an optics nightmare if the 2024 first-round pick turned into an impact player for the Dodgers, who famously nabbed Mookie Betts from the Red Sox and won two World Series rings in the next five years.
May might only have another eight starts or so to prove his worth to the Red Sox, so he'd be wise to make them count.