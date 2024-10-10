Red Sox Called Top Option For $500 Million Star For Interesting Reason
The 2024 Major League Baseball postseason is still ongoing, but the second it ends, chatter will pick up even more about a major decision.
The New York Yankees are still alive and are facing off against the Kansas City Royals for a trip to the American League Championship Series. One of the biggest reasons for the Yankees' turnaround certainly has been the success of outfielder Juan Soto.
New York landed him in a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres, and he has formed the best duo in baseball with Aaron Judge. The Yankees have a chance to win the World Series this year, and Soto is a huge reason why.
But he will be a free agent this winter. Soto will be extremely sought-after, and many have speculated that he will get a deal worth at least $500 million. The most likely landing spots for Soto are the Yankees or New York Mets, but that doesn't mean that other teams won't get involved.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman put together a list of the worst landing spots for Soto from the Yankees' perspective and had the Boston Red Sox at No. 1.
"You knew they'd be here," Rotman said. "There's no team that the Yankees organization and their fanbase dislike more than the Boston Red Sox, and Soto going there would be the worst of the worst. Can you imagine the Yankees having to deal with a batting order featuring both Soto and Rafael Devers? That isn't even to mention guys like Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and a slew of other very intriguing prospects...
"If the Red Sox remember that they are, in fact, the Red Sox, they'd present a fun opportunity for Soto. They're a team on the rise that exceeded expectations this season, has a great farm system, and a passionate fan base. They can go after Soto if they wanted to, and should be in the mix. Chances are, though, that they'll pass on a serious attempt because of the organization that they've become, giving Yankees fans a reason to breathe a sigh of relief."
Boston has plenty of money to spend and at least give Soto a call. What's the worst thing that could happen?
