Red Sox Projected $90 Million Slugger Predicted To Remain In Boston

Will the Red Sox reunite with the slugger this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Tyler O'Neill (17) high fives Boston Red Sox second baseman Romy Gonzalez (23) after hitting a two run home run during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Will there be a reunion in Boston in the near future with the Red Sox?

Boston pulled off a very underrated trade last offseason. The Red Sox needed to add a right-handed bat and did so by acquiring outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner has dealt with plenty of injuries throughout his career, so St. Louis was willing to let him go for pennies on the dollar.

The Red Sox made a fantastic move, and O'Neill was the team's best right-handed hitter in 2024. He had the second-best season of his career and clubbed 31 home runs and drove in 61 RBIs in 113 games played.

O'Neill was everything that the Red Sox could've hoped for, but now he will be a free agent. He is projected to get a deal worth roughly $90 million over five years. It's unclear if he will be back, but NBC Sports Boston's John Tomase suggested Boston should give him a new deal.

"Even these two are borderline. In a world where the Red Sox boasted a more balanced lineup, O'Neill would probably be a one-and-done," Tomase said. "He hit 31 home runs, which was only three off his career high, but he also missed 49 games in what still amounted to the second most-durable season of his career.

"He turns 30 in June and probably isn't going to get healthier, so normally, you'd wish him well. But Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has already been in touch with O'Neill about sticking around because he's practically the only right-handed power in the organization."

O'Neill was a great pickup and it would be nice to see him back in Boston in 2025 if the price is right.

Patrick McAvoy
