Red Sox, Cardinals Complete Trade Sending 11-Year Veteran Reliever To Boston
The Boston Red Sox have made their first splash of the trade deadline.
It was obvious that the Red Sox's bullpen was worn down, and any reinforcements were more than welcome. Late on Wednesday night, Boston found an 11-year major league veteran to bolster that group.
According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Red Sox are acquiring left-hander Steven Matz from the St. Louis Cardinals. The 34-year-old is in the final season of his four-year contract with the Cardinals, which pays him $12.5 million.
Passan also reported that the Red Sox are sending first base prospect Blaze Jordan, their 2020 third-round pick who was enjoying a resurgent season at Triple-A, back to St. Louis in the deal.
Matz has worked as both a starter and reliever in his career, but he's been almost exclusively a bullpen guy this year, having made 30 relief appearances to only two starts. He owns a 3.44 ERA in 55 innings, striking out 47 batters and walking only nine.
Prior to signing with the Cardinals, Matz was almost exclusively a starter with the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays. He's also dealt with his fair share of injuries, but so far, he's enjoyed a healthy 2025 campaign.
It's tough to see Jordan leave the organization just as he was finding his confidence, posting an .868 OPS in 87 games across Double-A and Triple-A this season, but the 22-year-old should in theory have more opportunities to break through with the Cardinals organization.
Also worth noting: Jordan was a member of the first draft class selected by former Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who is the president of baseball operations in waiting with the Cardinals.
Now, we wait to find out how close the Red Sox are to being done. It's going to be a nervous final day of trades, as Boston fans hope their team avoids the 2024 fate of buying, but not enough to make a difference.