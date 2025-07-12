Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow Responds To Viral 'Keep Duran' Chants
Many of the Boston Red Sox's players have to be on pins and needles these day, Jarren Duran especially.
Duran was an All-Star last season and hasn't had a bad year in 2025 by any means. But the Boston outfield is suddenly overcrowded thanks to the arrival of top prospect Roman Anthony, and Duran is somehow the oldest (28) and the closest to free agency (after 2028).
That means Duran's name has been everywhere in trade rumors, with whispers about the San Diego Padres trying to get him to be their left fielder turning into shouts this week. Whether or not he should be traded, though, is dividing the fan base.
In fact, Duran supporters took to the streets on Thursday night, chanting "Keep Duran!" at chief baseball officer Craig Breslow as he left the stadium after Boston's series-opening win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Breslow is, of course, the man responsible for sending Duran away if it happens. So what did he think of that show of support?
"I thought it was like a reminder of how passionate the fan base is, how invested they are in this team. I think that’s why this organization means so much to our fan base," Breslow said Friday, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.
"I understand why Jarren is such a favorite of the fans. It’s why he’s a favorite of mine. Because he shows up every day, he plays hard. I mean, he's such a dynamic athlete and he does everything right on a baseball field. So I get it. He’s a Boston Red Sox and we’re really happy about that."
Breslow also made sure to note that although Boston certainly has more quality outfield depth than at any other position, they don't have to make a trade if the right one doesn't come along.
“When you have four guys that are capable of playing every night in three outfield spots, it just means that you’ve got a weapon on your bench," Breslow said, per Cotillo. “It’s an opportunity to keep guys fresh and shift and cycle through getting guys in and getting guys rest.
"Alex (Cora) manages games very aggressively and finds opportunities to pinch-hit and find great matchups. I’ve said this every time I’ve been asked: There’s no such thing as having too many good players. That’s not actually a problem."
Whether it's a "problem" or not, there's still a very legitimate chance Breslow could choose to solve it by moving Duran, regardless of how much respect he has for the player. And if it doesn't happen at this trade deadline, be prepared for the rumors to start flying again when the season ends.