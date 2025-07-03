Red Sox CEO Hints At Boston's 'Urgency' As Trade Deadline Nears
News. Boston Red Sox. MLB
Every time the Boston Red Sox look to be building some momentum, it comes crashing down.
The Red Sox have been one of the most frustrating teams of the baseball season, and it's not letting up. On Wednesday night, the Red Sox had a golden opportunity to sweep the Cincinnati Reds and get back to .500, but they blew a 3-0 seventh-inning lead in a predictably sloppy 8-4 loss.
Now 43-45, the Red Sox are three games out of playoff position heading into Thursday's action. They already made one shocking trade, moving superstar Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, and they're seemingly liable to do just about anything at the Jul. 31 deadline.
However, the sentiment from the powers-that-be in the Red Sox organization has been that the team still hopes to improve the roster via trade. And chief executive officer Sam Kennedy echoed that sentiment before the series finale.
During the NESN pregame show on Wednesday, host Tom Caron asked Kennedy if he anticipated the Red Sox still being buyers at the deadline, and the CEO had this to say:
“Definitely, definitely,” Kennedy responded. “I mean, we were incredibly aggressive this offseason, adding Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet and Aroldis Chapman. The (Carlos) Narváez trade will go down as one of the best trades in recent memory. We added Walker Buehler, who we think can right the ship here, and has been totally accountable.
“We had a very aggressive offseason, rooted in a desire to marry up some new talent with our homegrown talent. We are not where we want to be as we sit here on July 2, but we can still get there. The good news is that there’s still time, but we feel an urgency, and I know everybody in that clubhouse does, as well.”
The Red Sox have a ton of pieces that would be attractive to other contenders, like closer Aroldis Chapman and outfielder Jarren Duran, who might be moved even if the Red Sox buy at other positions. Meanwhile, they could use another starting pitcher, some bullpen help, and a first base slugger.