Red Sox CEO Hints Rafael Devers Conversation Isn’t Over Yet
Just when you thought the chatter around Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers was over they find a way to rope you back in.
If you haven’t been following along, here is the brief summary. There was drama in Spring Training after Boston signed Alex Bregman. The Red Sox moved Devers to designated hitter and he wasn’t happy about it initially. He’s has a great season to this point, but the team asked him to make another change after Triston Casas went down with a season-ending knee injury.
That led to plenty of drama and he hasn’t made a change. Nothing seems imminent, but Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy opened the door to the possibility once again on Wednesday while speaking to NESN’s Tom Caron.
"I mean, look, Raffy is one of the best left-handed hitters, if not the best left-handed hitter in the league," Kennedy said. "Just has been elite and we need him to continue performing at the highest-possible level. Good to see him taking ground balls. We know that when the time is right, if we need him, he'll be there. We're focused on winning games and raking in that lineup and we should be just okay."
Now, again, this isn't Kennedy saying Devers is playing first base tomorrow. But, it is a different tune than we've heard in recent weeks. There have been reports out there saying Devers isn't likely to play in the infield this season. That still seems like the most likely option, but Kenendy saying "if we need him, he'll be there" is at least noteworthy and different than what has popped up.
