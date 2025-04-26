Red Sox CEO Makes Opinion Of Roman Anthony Extremely Clear
The Boston Red Sox have a bright future and one of the most exciting prospects for the organization in years.
Boston started the 2025 Major League Baseball season with Kristian Campbell on the big league roster. That decision in itself was extremely exciting and it's just scratching the surface. He has been great to begin the season and there are two more top-tier prospects waiting for their shot in Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer.
Anthony specifically is the top prospect in baseball and has been hitting up a storm in Triple-A, although he did have to leave the team's game on Friday after hitting a ball off his foot.
While this is the case, he clearly is beloved in the Red Sox organization already and he hasn't even stepped foot on a big league mound diamond yet.
Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy recently joined "The Greg Hill Show" on WEEI and had nothing but praise for the young slugge.
"Well, we just keep walking by (Craig Breslow’s) office saying, ‘Come on, man. What are we waiting for? Let’s go!’ Kennedy said with a laugh. "Yeah, it’s so exciting to have guys who are literally knocking on the door and trying to play their way into the big league lineup,” said Kennedy. “I think the thing with him or anybody else - when you have someone who is in a sort of top-of-the-minor-league player development cycle, you wanna make sure that they’re fully ready, and when they come up they’re going to come up to stay. So when guys are performing who you already have at the big league level, you do have a bit of a wait-and-see.
“So really, there’s no magic to it. There’s the old baseball saying, ‘These things usually take care of themselves.’ I don’t like saying that because that oftentimes results in an injury or someone underperforming. But it’s been great to see, and I’m sure he’ll be up sooner rather than later, but you never know. That will be a decision that Craig has to make, and he’s gotta navigate this over the weeks ahead.”
It's clear that it's not just Red Sox fans excited about this guy.
More MLB: Red Sox's Roman Anthony Gets Update After Injury Scare